The African National Congress is making a lot of headway in the Eastern Cape and currently dominates with 70%

The ruling party has managed to win four councils with over 200 council seats and is set to win all districts in the province

South Africans are disappointed that people in the Eastern Cape continue to vote for the ANC despite the failings of the party

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - With just over 60% of the municipal election votes already counted, it has become clear that the African National Congress managed to garner enough support from the Eastern Cape.

The ruling party is already dominating with 70% of the vote with opposition parties such as the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters trailing significantly behind.

The ANC is projected to win all districts in the Eastern Cape. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the ANC has won four councils and managed to secure 218 council seats in the Eastern Cape.

By Tuesday evening, the ANC was leading in Nelson Mandela Bay with 42% and the DA followed in second place with 37% and the EFF on 7%, making the party an eligible contender to form a coalition government.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Based on current projections, the ANC is set to win all district municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Helen Zille accuses ANC of using smaller parties to spilt opposition votes

Helen Zille of the Democratic Alliance says the ANC used smaller political parties such as the Defenders of the People and the National Alliance to fragment support for the opposition party, reports EWN.

Zille says at a voting station she witnessed an ANC branded car helping with resources for smaller parties. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane denied Zille's allegations and stated that the DA was merely fearful that the ANC was making waves.

South Africans disappointed with the ANC winning in the Eastern Cape

The ANC's victory in the Eastern Cape has made a lot of South Africans quite upset. Many people do not understand how people in the province voted for the party when the ANC has been failing the province for a number of years.

Here's what they had to say:

@Giles43235302 said:

"The collective IQ in the Eastern Cape is below room temperature. How stupid do you have to be to not be able to see how utterly broken your cANCer run province is but you still vote for cANCer?? Desperate to keep their grants that they’d get without cANCer!?"

@SteveTitus001 said:

"Eastern Cape residents vote for unemployment, mud schools and poverty; then run away to other provinces looking for jobs, good education and a better life. HTF do their minds work???"

@TheGrayCatt said:

"Who would want to win an area that has collapsed, causing a mass exodus to WC? You broke it, you can keep it, ANC. But what is going on in the heads of those EC voters?"

@MatherDawood said:

"Eastern cape is the way it is coz by the ppl still vote for ANC. Absolutely no progression since I was there 8 years ago."

ANC cries foul over losing wards due to low voter turnout, SA slams party

Briefly News previously reported that the perfect excuse has presented itself as the African National Congress (ANC) bemoans the low voter turnout amid the local government elections on Monday, 1 November.

The party said this is to blame for the loss of several wards in KZN, among other key strongholds.

News24 reported that while the bulk of the votes had not been counted by Tuesday afternoon, the ANC admitted losing several wards to opposition parties and independent candidates in the province.

Source: Briefly.co.za