In Phoenix, Durban, the Democratic Alliance has won a total of five wards despite recently receiving criticism for their election campaign posters

The DA's posters were found to be offensive, especially to the families of the 36 people who were killed during the July riots

The DA Constituency Head, Haniff Hoosen, says the DA did not win because of the poster but because the party governs better than the ANC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance has emerged victorious in Phoenix, Durban and has managed to scoop five wards.

The party recently received backlash for their election campaign posters alluding to when 36 people died during the unrest in July. The DA's posters were said to have been offensive because of the messaging and the disregard to the families who lost loved ones.

The DA says it won in Phoenix because of election posters. Images: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson eventually commissioned for the posters to be removed after defending the party's decision put up a controversial message, according to a report by IOL. ,

Macpherson also apologised for the posters, saying that the party only intended to honour residents who protected their malls during the riots.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Haniff Hoosen, the DA Constituency Head says the DA's victory in Phoenix is not based purely on the posters. Hoosen says the DA has done well in Phoenix because South Africans realised that they have been fooled by the African National Congress, reports SABC News.

Hoosen says that people have also realised that the DA governs better than ANC.

"DA governance is certainly better than ANC. If you look at where we've governed, our track record is getting better and people are starting to wake up to that reality," says Hoosen.

Hoosen adds that the DA has done well in Phoenix because the party's councillor candidates have been working hard over the past five years.

Cape Town rain impacts DA’s votes with lower turnout than expected

Briefly News previously reported that election day's heavy rain and wind in Cape Town caused many voters to decide they would rather stay home than brave queuing in the unpleasant weather.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, expected that less than 40% of registered voters would turn up at voting stations.

News24 predicts that Hill-Lewis will be elected the next Mayor of Cape Town as the DA should remain in control of the City with an estimated 58% majority.

Source: Briefly.co.za