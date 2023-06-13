Busisiwe Mkhwebane is planning a press conference that will allegedly implicate three ANC MPs in a brazen extortion scheme

Richard Dyantyi, Pemmy Mojodinda and Tina Joematt-Pettersson allegedly tried to get R600k to make her impeachment inquiry go away

ANC MP Joematt-Pettersson was found dead in her Cape Town home under mysterious circumstances

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to shake the nation up with explosive audio of three African National Congress (ANC) MPs' bribery attempts.

Mkhwebane has vowed to hold a press conference at an unspecified location on Tuesday, 13 June, where she will make the alleged bribery audio recording public.

The suspended public protector claims the audio will expose the MPs for trying to get R 600 000 from her husband, Mandlda Skosana to make her Section 194 inquiry go away.

The MPs set to be implicated are the Section 194 committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi, ANC Chief Whip in Parliament Pemmy Majodina and the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

ANC MP approaches Busisiwe Mkwebane's husband to make impeachment inquiry disappear

Mkhwebane's husband, Skosana, claims that Joemat-Pettersson approached him at Ocean Basket at Cape Town International Airport on 21 March.

The late MP then claimed that for R 200 000 each, Dyantyi, Majondina and herself would manipulate the inquiry to make it disappear, TimesLIVE reported.

Skosana opened a criminal case at the OR Tambo International Airport police station against the three ANC MPs.

ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson found dead in Cape Town home

In a shocking development, Joemat-Pettersson was found dead in her Rondebosch, Cape Town home on Monday, 5 June.

The details surrounding Joemat-Pettersson's death are sketchy leading citizens to question the cause of her demise, IOL reported.

South Africans debate authenticity of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bribery audio

Below are some comments:

@RichardTomes7 said:

"We still don’t know what caused the death of Tina Joemart-Petterson. Was it a natural / health-related death? Was she poisoned or killed? The silence is deafening."

@Piet_PompiesSA questioned:

"I don't doubt that this is true however, she is expecting her matter to be stopped & for her to return to the office?"

@gotjieme claimed:

"Can't wait to hear that, but will she have the courage to do so?"

@Godzillionaire9 speculated:

"Nothing will happen to those MPs. Cyril will reward them handsomely."

@truthispower10 commented

"Anything less than an audio recording of Dyantyi and Majodina verbatim, then it's nonsense. Nothing other than the late Joematt-Patterson name-dropping."

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she facing the consequences of investigating powerful people like Ramaphosa

In a related story, Briefly News reported that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is convinced that her suspension was linked to her investigations of influential individuals, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane made this statement while testifying at a Section 194 parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Tuesday, 28 March.

The PP testified that sending Ramaphosa 31 questions regarding the theft of his US dollars led to her suspension coming into effect a day before the Western Cape High Court ruled on her pending case, reports SowetanLIVE.

