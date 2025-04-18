South African boxer Chris van Heerden expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for helping secure the release of his girlfriend, Ksenia Karelina

South African boxer Chris van Heerden has shown his gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, after he helped release his girlfriend, Ksenia Karelina, from a Russian prison.

She was arrested during a visit to Russia to see her family in 2024 but was flagged by the Russian authorities after making a $51.80 donation to a charity providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The Russian-American was convicted of treason following her actions and was handed a 12-year prison sentence.

Chris van Heerden has thanked US President Donald Trump for his help in releasing his girlfriend. Photo: Mark Davis/Mandel Ngan.

Source: Getty Images

Chris claimed he approached Joe Biden's government over the issue to get his girlfriend back home but received no response. He was confident that Trump would help get what he wanted when he came into power.

"I had hope, and I genuinely believed that President Trump would make it happen once in office — and he did," he told the media.

Van Heerden thanks Trump after helping to set his girlfriend free

Karelina was returned to the United States last week as part of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, brokered with the involvement of President Trump.

The South African boxer took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to appreciate Trump for his help.

"My GOD is a faithful GOD that hears the cry of the broken heart and HE answers prayers. In JESUS' name, KSENIA KARELINA is free and on her way home to the greatest country in the world, the United States of America. Thank you, President @POTUS."

Trump, who recently was shown support by Dricus du Plessis despite criticising of South African politics, also explained what transpired and how he got to know about the issue from UFC CEO Dana White, who was his close friend.

"It happened at the request of a very good friend of mine, Dana White," he said.

"We had a conversation with President Vladimir Putin, and an agreement was reached. The young ballerina was released — and that was a positive outcome. Now, we’re hopeful we can broker a broader deal with Russia and Ukraine to bring an end to the conflict."

Van Heerden and Ksenia Karelina were reunited after she endured 15 months behind bars in a Russian prison, and the prisoner exchange was done in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

