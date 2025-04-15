Controversial radio personality Gareth Cliff has once again entered a social media battle of words with fans after his tweet about Mcebisi Jonas

Jonas was selected as the special convoy to the United States yet Cliff criticised the decision by reposting an old video where Jonas criticised US President Donald Trump

Local netizens reacted on social media to criticise Cliff for his political views while others backed the controversial radio personality’s decision to question Jonas’ appointment

Like a punch-drunk boxer, Gareth Cliff entered another verbal battle with local fans after he publicly criticised the appointment of Mcebisi Jonas as a special envoy to America.

The controversial radio personality reposted an old video of Jonas criticising US president Donald Trump with the caption saying: ‘This is going to go very badly’.

Gareth Cliff shared doubts over Mcebisi Jonas' appointment as special envoy to the US. Image: grcliff/Instagram and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images.

In the reposted 2020 video, Jonas called Trump homophobic and racist, which could set up a difficult interaction for the envoy when he lands in America.

Gareth Cliff cast doubt over Mcebisi Jonas’ appointment

Watch the reposted video in the tweet below:

Jonas, a former national deputy finance minister, was appointed to the role on Monday, 14 April 2025, amid continued tension between South Africa and the United States.

Cliff joined several local netizens to question the decision while he was recently questioned for backing Trump and billionaire Elon Musk for their criticism about South African politics.

The former Idols judge has not only been criticised for his support for Trump but he has also been involved in a battle of words after calling musician Nota Baloyi a racist.

Cliff enters another round of verbal war with fans

While Cliff’s latest online battles are politically charged, the controversial radio personality has constantly exchanged verbal blows with fans and celebrities on social media in recent years.

The former 5FM radio host was also dragged through the mud by local fans after he made a comment on a social media user’s looks.

Gareth Cliff has been involved in several battles with social media users. Image: grcliff.

Fans back Cliff in questioning Jonas’ appointment

Local netizens reacted on social media by saying Cliff might have a point in questioning the appointment while others criticised him.

Palesa_morudu criticised Cliff:

“So Gareth, private citizens can’t express their views about Trump? Vance compared him to Hitler. Rubio called him a con artist. They are now in his cabinet and working seemingly well. I think Mcebisi will do just fine.”

Porschephile_1 is shocked:·

“Imagine this is the best the government has to offer.”

Former Olympic swimmer Rolandschoeman is keeping an eye on things:

“Maybe that’s the goal.”

Michael_silvfx is doubtful:

“He is going to be persona non grata before he even gets off the plane.”

Jason_kelder made a suggestion:

“I think Cyril should send Gayton, that’s TV I would watch.”

DuncanB14135573 is stunned:

“Again, the ANC comrades are amazing, truly they are!”

DeliaByliefeldt gave a sarcastic point of view:

“Wonderful choice my SA GOV as per the norm. They should livestream that chat also. If he gets his foot in the door and not a boot out the country.”

Wadostydray910 criticised the decision:

“I’m certain there was no background check, and it’s already going downhill.”

RoundHouseBet cannot believe the appointment:

“And the government don’t even realise this.”

MambheleM slammed Cliff:

“@GarethCliff some of you don't want progress, no black person will ever be good in South Africa. For SA to progress we need to ignore racists otherwise the entire country will be distracted. Why don't you go to the US where your heroes are? Let SAns fix SA.”

