Telkom aims to provide free wi-fi to 17 Thusong Community Centres nationwide.

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA- Telkom has announced that it is seeking permission from Icasa to roll out hotspots across 171 Thusong Service Centres nationwide, bringing fast, uncapped internet to places that have long been offline.

If approved, this could be a game-changer for students, job seekers, and anyone needing reliable internet access in previously under-served communities.

According to Broadband Tech, Telkom is seeking to update licence requirements that currently obligate it to maintain outdated services such as public pay phones and directory assistance.

The network operator has requested the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to amend its licence conditions to reflect more relevant obligations. Telkom confirmed it is “engaging constructively with Icasa as part of an ongoing regulatory process,” but declined to provide details on its rollout plans.

Telkom asks Icasa to update licence requirements

The plan first emerged in October 2025, after Icasa warned that failure to comply with licence conditions could result in fines of R500,000 to R1 million. Telkom is now seeking to replace some of its universal service obligations (USAOs) with connectivity requirements for Thusong Service Centres, which provide essential government services.

If approved, Telkom would provide Wi-Fi to 171 centres nationwide. The rollout plan would detail which centres will be connected, the technology to be used, annual targets, a completion timeline, and quality checks to ensure reliable speeds.

Free internet set to empower community centres

The regulator expects all 171 centres to be connected by October 2028, with rollout beginning within six months of licence amendments being finalised. Wi-Fi at the centres must offer uncapped speeds of at least 30Mbps, subject to a fair usage policy of 300MB daily and 2GB monthly per user.

Telkom will also bear all setup, maintenance, and support costs, including hardware, software, cabling, routers, and firewalls. Maintenance and repair issues must be resolved within five days.

Telkom has requested ICASA update license requirement to make the roll out of free internet possible.

Source: UGC

