A TikTok video with thousands of views had people amazed as they saw wild animals cross the road

The Hippos were calmly navigating past cars and people who were filming the huge creatures in the city centre

Online peeps had a lot to say after seeing that many Durbanites in the video did not think twice as they got nearer the hippos

Some hippos in Durban got loose and wandered into St Lucia. Many were amazed to see the huge animals make their way through traffic.

Two hippos in Durban, St Lucia, went viral as people were amazed by the wild animals.

Source: TikTok

Fascinated people in the video were eagerly filming as the hippos crossed. The video received over 7 000 likes and hundreds of comments, as some were concerned about people being comfortable near Hippos.

South African street overtook by hippos

@claudiawieman posted a video in St Lucia Durban which shows two fully grown hippos crossing a street. Watch the clip to see people taking videos a few meters away from the hippos:

Hippos dubbed number 1 of the most dangerous animals

Animal videos often fascinate people, and this one was no exception. TikTok users who watched the video said they were worried about those who got closer to the hippos while filming. Hippos are notorious for being aggressive. BBC Wildlife ranks hippos as the number one on their list of dangerous animals as they cause 500 deaths per year in Africa.

Chantel Skosana commented:

"Do people know how dangerous hippos are? Why are they so close."

Samke MaMdlovu commented:

"Maybe we should apologise to the world guys."

Vuvu commented:

"Hippos are dangerous."

Nothile commented:

"I once lived in St Lucia that’s normal they come out to graze in the evenings."

Haneef commented:

"People standing so close are they mad."

Sku commented:

"I know an American is watching this thinking it’s an everyday occurrence."

Thando commented:

"Normal day in St Lucia I guess."

