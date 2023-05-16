An interesting-looking vehicle went viral as it caught many people's eye with multiple bright colours

The video went viral as a group of friends kept the jokes coming after seeing the modified vehicle

Online users were in stitches over the guys' hilarious commentary after seeing the upgraded car

One Honda Civic went viral for looking like it car in the Fast and Furious movies series. Young people who saw the car in the streets referenced the movie series sequel The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Friends who saw a Honda Civic looking like it's from 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' had peeps laughing. Image: @jusstphabian

Source: TikTok

The video received over 10 000 like as people were in tears over the improved car. Many people added their own jokes after hearing the gents' making fun of the vehicle.

Honda Civic with fancy paint job goes TikTok viral

A video by @jusstphabian shows a Honda Civic that got an intense makeover. The whip ended up looking like one of the cars in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Young men who saw the vehicle started singing the hit track from the movie. Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi thoroughly amused by improved Honda Civic

People are always in awe of the random things they see in South Africa. Online users were in stitches, and many predicted that the movies song would make for a fire amapiano remix.

Lailah commented:

"Now an amapaino version will release in 3 days."

C. K commented:

"The song hayiiii"

Katelin Peters commented:

"Hhai in SA you will get roasted for everything."

KhanyiThePoliceDog commented:

"It’s the way we all know what song it is "

zyluw commented:

"South Africa is a Movie"

Fifi commented:

"Ahh I love South Africa "

Florentiä Zwane commented:

"Only in SA it’s definitely giving Toyko drift vibes."

Source: Briefly News