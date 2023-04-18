Nick Evans arrived at a snake rescue mission which he was not anticipating to be so wild

Saving a 23kg python that measured 3.3m from under a barbwire fence was not easy, but Nick did it

Mzansi citizens thanked Nick for getting the snake out safely and for never giving up, even when he got hurt

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans shared the story of a recent snake capture that went viral. A massive 23kg python measuring 3.3m was caught under barbwire in a location where these serpents are generally not found.

Nick Evans told the tale of the massive python he recently rescued in a residential area. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

The snake was found in a residential area called Clare Estate in Durban. The residents never in their wildest dreams expected to see such a monster of a snake in their back garden.

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans tells the tale of the massive python

After Nick realised that pictures and stories of the capture were doing their rounds, he felt the need to hop onto his Facebook page and fill people in on the true story.

Nick explained that the snake was far from home, and even he was surprised by its size. Initially, when he got the call, he thought it was someone's pet, as this is generally the case when pythons are found slithering in residential areas. However, Nick quickly realised this beauty was too big and feisty to be someone's pet.

After a great struggle, a lot of help and a good few cuts, Nick managed to free the beautiful python. Thankfully the snake came out unharmed, but poor Nick had a few battle wounds.

Read the full story below:

Mzansi screams at the sight of the sizable snake

This is not something anyone wants slithering in their garden. However, people were grateful for Nick and all those who helped safely remove the snake.

Read some of the comments:

Melissa Makan said:

“What a beautiful snake! Thanks, Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer for keeping our precious reptiles safe.”

Kalumyana Silumesii said:

“What a wonderful story, reading it made my day. I love these kinds of stories. Well done Nick.”

Al Paterson said:

“Whew! What an adventure even for you Nick! Very glad it has a happy ending. Magnificent snake!”

Heather Farquhar said:

“Wow, she is enormous, would have loved to have seen her. Well done to all involved, good she is in safe hands.”

