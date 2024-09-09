A man shared his journey from a disadvantaged background to achieving academic success

His story inspired many on social media, with users praising his resilience and perseverance

@lamour_cloete, now a teacher, continues to motivate others through his hard-earned success

Despite a tough home environment, a gent passed matric with distinctions and pursued his dreams at the University of Western Cape. Image: @lamour_cloete.

Source: TikTok

A gent recently shared his inspirational story on social media, detailing his journey from a disadvantaged background to achieving academic success and building a career.

In a series of pictures posted online, @lamour_cloete reflected on the challenges growing up, noting that his home situation was never conducive to learning.

From zero to hero

Despite the odds, he never allowed his circumstances to define his future.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I come from a disadvantaged background, but I never allowed my home situation to discourage me. My matric year wasn't easy. Covid came. But I studied during lockdown."

Determined not to fail, he reached out for help during his final exams.

With the support of a social worker, he studied outdoors until he could relocate to his aunt's home, where he could focus on his studies in a stable environment.

His hard work paid off—Cloete passed his matric with distinctions.

After graduating high school, Cloete enrolled at the University of the Western Cape. He pursued his dreams by sending some of his National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) money home to support his family.

Now, working as a teacher, he continues to inspire others through his resilience and perseverance story.

SA, inspired by his determination

@lamour_cloete's post, quickly gained traction on social media, with users praising his tenacity and determination. @Siya Shezi commented:

"You are intelligent. My advice is to never stop studying until you have your PhD. I went back to study my first year at university at 29 years old and never stopped studying. Just completed my PhD."

The supportive messages continued to pour in, with @ScrummizBakery offering Cloete a sweet reward:

"On your next birthday, I will make a cake for you for free and send it to you wherever you are. You are such an inspiration. Well done for not giving up bro."

The emotional impact of Cloete's story resonated with many. @Edwina shared:

Reading this with tears in my eyes. 'When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen.'

Another user, @❤️Farah-Diba Stuurmann❤️, praised him for breaking generational cycles:

"Breaking generational curses… 🥺 Powerful testimony 🥰."

For many, @lamour_cloete's perseverance served as a beacon of hope. Schenico0, a parent juggling responsibilities while pursuing education, commented:

"This really made me emotional… I got two kids and I'm trying to educate myself. It gets difficult at times, but this gave me hope. Dankie, meneer."

The heartfelt responses continued with @mrway07, a 39-year-old law enforcement officer:

"Amen, brother. I'm in my third year studying for a degree in policing, with 19 years of service. You inspired me to go further to climb those ranks."

@Crushanda Moses-Glad also expressed her admiration for Cloete, writing:

"I'm so proud of you, Rush Cloete. Early morning, you bring tears to my eyes! You are such a light to many, especially as a male! Continue to be an inspiration."

Top Matric achiever from Limpopo struggled with depression

Briefly News reported that the Department of Basic Education announced the matric results and celebrated top achievers from public schools.

One top pupil from Limpopo motivated people with his moving story about overcoming his matric challenge.

South African citizens congratulated the top learner on social media and wished him success in his future studies.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News