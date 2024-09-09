A bride and broom let an adorable moment take place on their special day, attendees watched the Springboks game

A reception was paused for people to watch the game between Springboks and All Blacks

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their adoration for the moment

A duo paused their wedding for people to watch the Springboks game. Images: @asante_chiliza/ TikTok, @Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Mzansi is really invested in rugby. A wedding was passed to watch the Springboks vs All Blacks.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @asante_chiliza, people attended a wedding on Saturday. The reception was paused because Springboks was playing. The attendees are seen watching the game on a projector.

The people were really excited about the game. Some even stood up as if they were about to enter the screen and play the game themselves - lol. It was indeed a cute moment, celebrating a union and a win for the Bokkie.

"We paused the reception to watch the game."

People watch Springboks game at a wedding

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates the victory

The video gained over 19k likes, with many online users loving the moment and the fact that the bride and broom let the adorable moment take place on their special day.

@Nicci Jones adored:

"This couple’s marriage will last forever!!! 💚🇿🇦💚🇿🇦💚🇿🇦."

@K.Roberts expressed:

"Springboks must do sumthing 🤣🤣."

@The Alibi wrote:

"I just know the party after was insane 😂😂."

@thando_t03 commented:

"Must have been the best celebration after RSA won😅😅."

@Amanda Londiwe Mchun shared:

"At a wedding?? 😭😭😭 yall are above and beyond 😂😂 and i love it 😭😍😍😍😍😭😭😭."

@petronellanaran said:

"Mara at a wedding😭🤣🤣only in South Africa 🤣🤣🤣lord I love my country this will never ever happen in a other country..my people my people 🤣🤣."

Man celebrates Springboks win with a swim

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg man who celebrated Springbok's win with a swim in the Emperor's Palace fountain.

The video was shared by TikTok user @molteey page and showed how a man decided to swim in the fountain at Emperor's Palace. The heartwarming video of his spontaneous celebration has struck a chord with South Africans.

