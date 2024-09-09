A gentleman who sold fruit on the streets left motorists in high spirits with his energetic vibes

The guy danced to Amapiano that were playing in one of the vehicles at the busy intersection

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the guy for displaying good vibes

A man selling fruits on the streets left the motorists entertained. Images: @Bloomberg, @Hinterhaus Produtions

Source: Getty Images

A video of a young man hustling in a busy intersection has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet entertained.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @shaunkeyz__, the motorists are seen at a busy intersection. While the robots were red, a group of ladies in one car blasted Amapiano.

As they were enjoying themselves, one hustler who sells fruit at the intersection joined the good vibes and danced to the upbeat music. The motorists were left in high spirits. The TikTok users said they don't blame the guy for dancing because the song was a banger.

"I don’t blame him, this song is a banger."

Street hustler dances to Amapiano

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Mzansi entertained by the vibey hustler

The video gained over 23k likes, with many online users loving the hustler for being vibey.

@Skuta Baba wrote:

"You should have purchased all his products!! 😭🔥🔥"

@Nkosazana Maloyi commented:

"Happiness is free🔥🔥🔥."

@Hlatsii_m💗🌼 could relate:

"He is me, I'm him🔥🔥🔥."

@Philly Fikza wrote:

"Great customer service 🥰☺️."

@prommy gal was entertained:

"Only in Mzansi💯."

@Ndlovukazi loved:

"Guy who isn't ashamed of his hussle 💐💐."

@MASTER-P shared:

"I hope you ended up buying because that was his whole plan😂😂."

@Mshengu.jvt said:

"Life is good 👍."

@rethabilemadalane wanted to know:

"Why you didn't support the business also 😍😍."

@Stone05 asked:

"Did you guys support nyana?❤️"

@Ianndior🕷️🕸️ stanned:

"Ishuuu😭😹🔥."

Man hustles on the streets on his birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gauteng man who sold scones in the streets on his birthday.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @musa_sono_, he can be seen in the early hours selling scones on the road. Though it was his birthday, the gentleman did not let that get in the way of his hustle. The gent evidently has customers who know and love him. At some point, a couple of his clients wished him a blessed day and gave him a present.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News