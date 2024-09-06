A group of school kids in Cape Town used a truck as their transport in the morning

The young boys dangerously hopped onto the moving truck in a busy intersection

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their concern over the situation

Cape Town boys hopped onto a moving truck on their way to school. Images: @user99243838068624/ TikTok, @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

A video showing young school kids hopping on the back of the truck has netizens concerned.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @user99243838068624, the motorists are at a busy intersection during peak hours. A young boy was standing behind a truck waiting to hop onto it when it moved.

He noticed that he was being recorded and was not happy. As the truck moved, the boy hopped onto the truck and he was later joined by his friends. However, it was not clear if the kids managed to pull the risky move or if they stopped because of the person who was recording them.

Cape Town boys dangerously hop onto a moving truck

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi concerned about the boys hopping onto moving truck

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users expressing their concerns over the situation.

@XX-JUNIOR wrote:

"The struggle is real guys."

@phumzzz commented:

"But however I'm glad he wants to be at school."

@Neema was not impressed:

"The way they are pointing at you?? Mmmh ay."

@Langa shared:

"They misuse transport money and then do this."

@SisaNobongoza said:

"Cape Town at it best 🤣😂."

@Minikazi_Cristovao🇦🇴🇿🇦 wrote:

"They do this all the time 😭😭😭 in that area."

@Charles expressed:

"Landsdowne Road everyday baya Wynberg& Claremont schools."

@AJ🤘🏿🇿🇦 commented:

"Surviving is winning Franklin 🙏what ever it takes kid survive."

@ liquid chef shared:

"Chasing your future ncanes♥️♥️🔥🥰."

@Willie 💕❤️ said:

"Hayibo Going to Claremont like this 😭😭😭yhooo these kids."

Cape Town bus transforms into mobile church

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town Golden Arrow bus that was turned into a mobile church.

In multiple TikTok videos, uploaded by @siya_samantha, a group of people are seen singing church songs in a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town. The persons are assumingly from the same church as they had their church instruments and knew the songs well. The other passengers on the bus did not let the spiritual vibe pass them. Those who knew the songs sang along.

