Cape Town Man Hops Onto Bus From Underneath, Mzansi Stunned
- A Cape Town gentleman stunned motorists and online users with his strange at on a public transport
- The guy hopped in the bus from under while it was waiting for traffic lights to turn green at a busy intersection
- The online community reacted to the video, with one person hilariously applauding the man for his strange act
A video of a man doing something unexpected on the Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town has gone viral.
In the TikTok clip uploaded by Taariq Ryklief (@thatredjazz), he is in one of the city's intersections, robots are red and there's a Golden Arrow bus in front of them. But what caught their attention was a person who was under it.
The dude was bending under the back of the bus, he had a score drink and he looked up under the bus and was seemingly communicating to someone. As the bus was about to move from the intersection because robots were green, the man hilariously hopped inside the bus from under it - strange.
"Bus ticket for what."
Man stuns people with strange act on Cape Town Golden Arrow bus
Watch the puzzling TikTok video below:
People were stunned by the man's act on Public bus
This shook the motorists and anyone could honestly be stunned by the act. It is not clear how the man was able to do but he did it nonetheless. The clip got over 170 000 views, with one internet user hilariously applauding the gent for his strange act.
@Munap_Sr20Vvhell said:
"Yoh nah, he's definitely doing the right thing."
Western Cape Golden Arrow bus turned into a church
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town Golden Arrow bus that was turned into a mobile church.
In multiple TikTok videos, uploaded by @siya_samantha, a group of people are seen singing church songs in a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town. The persons are assumingly from the same church as they had their church instruments and knew the songs well. The other passengers on the bus did not let the spiritual vibe pass them. Those who knew the songs sang along.
Source: Briefly News
