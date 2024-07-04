A group of people in the City of Cape Town held a church session in a Golden Arrow bus

The men and women sang church songs and gave sermons while the public transport was doing its rounds

The online community reacted to the videos, with many showing appreciation for the mood that the people brought

Churchgoers in Cape Town held a session on a Golden Arrow bus. Images: @siya_samantha/ TikTok, @Gallo Images/ Getty Images

Video of churchgoers having a session in a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town has left many online users feeling blessed.

In multiple TikTok videos, uploaded by @siya_samantha, a group of people are seen singing church songs in a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town. The persons are assumingly from the same church as they had their church instruments and knew the songs well.

Churchgoers hold session on public transport

Watch the TikTok video below:

The other passengers on the bus did not let the spiritual vibe pass them. Those who knew the songs sang along. In one of the captured videos, a man stood up and gave a testament, saying that God is good as he had saved him from his old way of life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens touched by the clips

The online users reacted to the clips, with many loving the videos and the vibes the women and men brought.

@mandlovu613 shared:

"This song always takes me back to my grandfather’s funeral it just makes me very emotional ."

@Gifted by Unathi said:

"Black people are a wonder man!!! imagine people living in dangerous, marginalised and in poverty and still be so warm, so happy and so blessed! I love us so much!"

@AboshNayo felt envious:

"Imagine starting off your morning like this ♥️."

@Nanzontheinternet loved:

"Chills ❤️."

