Woman Boards Taxi With Two Goats, Sparking Hilarity Among Passengers: “They Are So Cute”
- A woman hilariously put two goats on her back and got into a public transport with them
- The passengers in the taxi did not mind in fact they were entertained by the unusual move
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A video showing two goats in a taxi has left social media users in stitches. The little ones were having a ball.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @shahmeer01_, people are in a taxi. It was not clear where the people were going or where the hilarious moment took place. A lady that had two little gots on her back was also part of the passengers.
She had the goats on her back like little kids. The other passengers in the taxi took the opportunity and decided to have fun. The person who recorded the video can be heard making a goat sound to which the animals hilariously responded. The people were entertained.
Woman brings goats into taxi
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Netizens enterteind by the video
The video garnered over 700k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@SATURNINO joked:
"I don't want to laugh we are in family meeting my grandma is pregnant ."
@mihloti Dodo Nkomati commented:
"The goat understand the assignment ."
@marwodzi wondered:
"Who watched this more than 5 times ."
@Kholofelo said:
"Yoh I was not expecting for it to respond."
@Refilwe Mulatsi laughed:
"They are so cute ."
@cammiimichelle was entertained:
"It's the vibes for me ❤️."
