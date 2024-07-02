A goat was having a bad day when it decided to try and break a glass sliding door in an attempt to get into a house

The people in the house were scared of the angry goat and screamed as it broke the glass door

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny and wondering what made the animal angry

A goat breaks a sliding glass door to get into the house. Images: @Tim Robberts, @Scob2/ 500px

Source: Getty Images

A goat was captured in a TikTok video trying to break into a house. The owners were scared of it as it seemed very angry.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @fabrezeunderrated21, the goat can be seen standing outside looking at the people inside the house through a glass sliding door. The goat then charged at the glass door, presumably trying to get into the house.

The people inside were screaming, presumably scared of the goat. It is unclear what the goat wanted or was angry about. In the end, it cracked the sliding door.

Goat breaks house glass sliding door

Watch the video below:

Netizens laugh at the angry goat

The video garnered over, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny and wondering what the beef between the goat and people inside the house was about.

@Stefan Weir312 asked:

"What happened next?"

@ was entertained:

"Ticktok is very entertaining. I demand to see what happened to that poor goat ."

@T A S H said:

"To be fair he did knock gently first."

@Fayrooza Abrahams commented:

"Please send the update on what happened afterward, I watched this over 100 times an I can't stop laughing The way they panic when the glass broke ."

@Aldo Snyders wondered:

"How do you explain this to your insurance ."

Goat has netizens in stitches

In another story, Briefly News reported about a stressed-out goat that sparked a hilarious reaction from the Mzansi people.

The owner @foolish200 can be heard engaging with the goat in a light-hearted manner. She asked why it was feeling down and promised not to turn it into dinner to lift its spirits. The video racked up thousands of views and many amusing comments from South Africans, who affectionately referred to the goat as "Succulent."

