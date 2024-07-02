A viral TikTok video from South Africa shows two women using a Bluetooth microphone in a taxi

In the clip, they're seen hilariously performing a comedic exorcism skit, amusing the commuters

TikTok netizens found the video hilarious and joked about the microphone and the unusual event happening in a taxi

Two women gave taxi commuters a good laugh after performing a skit using a microphone. Image: @snovuo_madolo

Source: TikTok

The infamous Bluetooth microphone is the gift that keeps on giving in Mzansi.

Women use microphone to perform exorcism in taxi

A hilarious TikTok video captured two ladies pulling an exorcism stunt in a taxi as one pretended to release the other from a demonic spirit.

The two loudly display their comical act in the taxi with the microphone, mocking priests, as the rest of the commuters have a good laugh.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi in stitches

The video had many netizens laughing out loud as they poked fun at the women's playful exorcism. Some people were so amused that they couldn't help but wonder if South Africa was a real place.

Nancy Lizzy blamed the mic for the women's antics:

" l blame the one who invented the mic ."

boitshepo laughed at the guy in the clip:

"The guy sitting next to you ."

eZamabhele iiNtombi joked:

"This mic landed in the wrong country ."

A83tiara commented:

"I’m sure letaxi isuke eKhayelitsha to CPT ."

Thembi Sithole joked about SA:

"South Africa is a science experiment ngeke ."

Daddy_Wick Mzansi:

What if South Africa is heaven? ."

stallion20300 joked:

"Our generation wasn't supposed to be parents at all. Sikhonzile ukudlala to much . We still young at heart."

Westgad said:

"The fact that we have people who go to church every Sunday just to experience this."

Source: Briefly News