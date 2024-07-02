Cape Town Woman Goes Viral for Eating Massive Burger While Behind the Wheel, Stirs Up Controversy
- A Cape Town woman, Busi, went viral on TikTok for a video showing her eating a messy burger while driving
- The clip shows her trying to steer the car with one hand and holding a messy burger in another
- Some viewers found it relatable or amusing, but others criticised it as dangerous and irresponsible
The hunger pains were too much for one Mzansi woman to bear.
Woman eats a burger while driving
Busi (@busi0430) from Cape Town went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself chowing down a big burger while trying to drive.
The clip shows her struggling to hold the messy burger properly as she tries to steer her car while driving on the road.
Watch the video below:
Eating and driving stunt divides Mzansi
The video was met with humour and criticism from netizens. While Busi's multitasking attempt amused some, others called her out for eating and driving, saying it was dangerous and irresponsible.
thobz52 could relate to Busi:
"She is me and I am her."
Mizz is not a fan of eating in the car:
"Eating in the car absolute pet peeve."
TM_ commented:
"Yohh the way I can't multitask eating while driving ."
User called Busi out:
"Uzositshayisa wena nxxx (You're going to crash into us)."
man Too commented on the burger:
"The burger was truly punished ."
mzimba24 shared his two cents:
"My sister, you're supposed to hold the burger and the box while looking at the road. The box goes between your pinkie and ring finger, and the middle, index, and thumb hold the burger and bring it to you."
AliceLisaQueen said:
"Mara guys, if something happens nizoti niloyiwe, he he God why me? Kodwa ke (But guys, when something bad happens, you're going to say you're bewitched or ask God 'why me?'"."
Little boy devours McDonald's burger
In another story, Briefly News reported that a little boy was captured on video munching away on a mouthwatering McDonald's burger.
The footage shared by @amandahmahlongwa shows the toddler in the car, taking several bites out of a Big Mac burger that his mother had bought.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nothando Mthembu (Senior editor) Nothando Mthembu is a senior multimedia journalist and editor. Nothando has over 5 years of work experience and has served several media houses including Caxton Local Newspapers. She has experience writing on human interest, environment, crime and social issues for community newspapers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Honours Degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, obtained in 2016 and 2017. Nothando has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: nothando.mthembu@briefly.co.za