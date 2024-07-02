A Cape Town woman, Busi, went viral on TikTok for a video showing her eating a messy burger while driving

The clip shows her trying to steer the car with one hand and holding a messy burger in another

Some viewers found it relatable or amusing, but others criticised it as dangerous and irresponsible

The hunger pains were too much for one Mzansi woman to bear.

Woman eats a burger while driving

Busi (@busi0430) from Cape Town went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself chowing down a big burger while trying to drive.

The clip shows her struggling to hold the messy burger properly as she tries to steer her car while driving on the road.

Eating and driving stunt divides Mzansi

The video was met with humour and criticism from netizens. While Busi's multitasking attempt amused some, others called her out for eating and driving, saying it was dangerous and irresponsible.

thobz52 could relate to Busi:

"She is me and I am her."

Mizz is not a fan of eating in the car:

"Eating in the car absolute pet peeve."

TM_ commented:

"Yohh the way I can't multitask eating while driving ."

User called Busi out:

"Uzositshayisa wena nxxx (You're going to crash into us)."

man Too commented on the burger:

"The burger was truly punished ."

mzimba24 shared his two cents:

"My sister, you're supposed to hold the burger and the box while looking at the road. The box goes between your pinkie and ring finger, and the middle, index, and thumb hold the burger and bring it to you."

AliceLisaQueen said:

"Mara guys, if something happens nizoti niloyiwe, he he God why me? Kodwa ke (But guys, when something bad happens, you're going to say you're bewitched or ask God 'why me?'"."

Little boy devours McDonald's burger

In another story, Briefly News reported that a little boy was captured on video munching away on a mouthwatering McDonald's burger.

The footage shared by @amandahmahlongwa shows the toddler in the car, taking several bites out of a Big Mac burger that his mother had bought.

