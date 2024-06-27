A South African TikTok video went viral showing a couple attempting to eat giant burgers

The couple struggled to fit the massive burgers in their mouths, which amused viewers

Many commenters asked about the restaurant where the couple bought the burgers

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A couple ordered huge burgers during a date. Image: @kgoshigadi_rina

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing two people attempting to eat huge burgers had Mzansi intrigued.

Couple orders monster-size burgers

The post shared by @kgoshigadi_rina shows a young man and woman at a restaurant as they try to take bites out of the unrealistically huge burgers they ordered.

The struggle was real and hilarious as their wide-opened mouths were no match for the monster burgers.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi keen to try out the burger joint

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused by the couple's burger date and asked about the restaurant details.

SAINTPARISS inquired about the restaurant:

"Name of restaurant and location please?"

BeastDude was in awe of the burger size:

"Knowing myself it would take me 2 days to finish this."

KabeloTsolo10 asked:

"Where is that place bathong."

Tkay. commented:

"When you just bought groceries ko res."

Dyan shared a similar experience:

"Went to a similar place in Cape Town, we ordered 1 burger and shared."

Khayzin Sikela commented:

"It can only be Heidelberg Grill King ."

Kabelo Makoli commented:

"There's also a Grill King in Sunward Park."

6 month old baby eats braai meat

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a little six-month-old boy trying to feast on a large piece of meat has left Mzansi netizens busting with laughter.

Starting to feed a baby solid foods is an exciting milestone for parents, WebMD states.

A viral video posted on TikTok by the child's mother, Dionnie Ncube, shows the baby biting on the meat with his gums with great determination.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News