A teenage boy has reset the Guinness World Record for having the widest mouth gape in the world

Isaac Johnson who is from Minnesota in the United States has his mouth at a 10.1 cm gape, eclipsing that of the previous holder pegged at 9.52cm

Johnson's mouth is so wide that it can take a large apple, baseball and a can of coke all at the same time

A young boy in the United States has become an internet sensation after reclaiming the world record of the largest mouth gape.

Isaac Johnson, a resident of Minnesota in the United States, opened his mouth to a gape of 10.1cm to set the new record, the official website of the Guinness World Records confirms.

Johnson's mouth can take a can of coke, baseball and apple at the same time Image: @guinnessworldrecords.com

Isaac had previously held the record until Phillip Angus broke it in 2019 with a mouth gape of 9.52cm.

The wonders of the mouth

Isaac's mouth which can stretch to an amazing width is capable of holding a can of coke, a large apple and baseball at once.

Dailystar.co.uk reports that Isaac has become an instant celebrity with video of his mouth performance on Tiktok amassing over 90 million views.

