A South African TikTok video went viral, showing a school principal playfully chasing students

In the clip, he's seen with a whip as he runs after the students to get them back to class after break

Many commented on the principal's unique method and compared it to their own school experiences

A principal's tactics to get students to go back to class amused netizens. Image: @missy_cam_m

Source: TikTok

Mzansi netizens were left in stitches after footage of a local principal hilariously chasing students after break went viral.

Principal cracks the whip

The video shared by @missy_cam_m on TikTok shows a scattered crowd of students running for their lives as the principal enthusiastically chases them using a whip in an effort to get them to go back to class.

"Yhooo I never thought I’d enjoy this place as much as I do now. This is a circus I tell y’all," the post was captioned.

SA laughs at the principal's stunt

The video garnered many views from amused netizens who joked about the principal's efforts. Others also joked and reminisced about their funny schooling days.

Karabo Tshiamo Mosel was amused:

"As a learn, being chased around like this was fun, but now that I am a teacher,er I find it very frustrating."

sedi_sedi had a funny question:

"Is this school where the principal wants them to call them king ?."

zoe shared a similar experience:

"I would be running while finding my best friend around the school so that we can run and laugh together ."

Noxolo Thwala ❤ commented:

"Your principal chases you ?? Mine would just stand outside and fold his hands and no one would be outside ."

Shoko could relate:

"Our Principal did the same."

joked:

"It's giving 16th June 1976."

Source: Briefly News