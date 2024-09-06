A young man who was trying to make good content for his followers had one of the worst experiences

As he was making the video, the gent fell on the slippery floor but that's also content these days, lol

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A gent hilariously fell mid-content creation. Images: @likamva_mtshofeni/ TikTok, @likamva_mtshofeni2/ Instagram

A video of a young man falling while he was creating content has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @likamva_mtshofeni, the young man is in a bathroom but the floor is slippery. He was aware of it and was trying to make content based on it. The gent wanted to skate.

However, things did not go as he planned. Instead of skating smoothly, the gent slipped and fell hard on the floor. He was hilariously disappointed by the outcome and he definitely respected content creation after that - lol.

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the video

The video raked over a million views, with many online users cracking jokes about the situation.

@Anna Mawana wrote:

"He literally experienced all 5 stages of grief within 3 seconds 😭😭😭."

@Serenade commented:

"10/10 Jaw dropping performance 🔥."

@Mpho shared:

"😂😂😂😂 When you want to cry but you remember that you're an adult."

@Tebogo Karabelo Dladla joked:

"The thing about that kind of pain is,you want to cry but the tears will not want to participate 😭."

@ML was entertained:

"I’ve been laughing for the past 5 mins😭😭😭😭."

@Sbosh. laughed:

"The comments makes it worse 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣can’t stop laughing but askies."

@late.bloomer sihle said:

"Yhoo I've never laughed this hard haibo😭😭😂. It gets funnier each second. I'm sooo sorry, I hope you are okay 😭😭❤️"

