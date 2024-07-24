A Cape Town gentleman strangely hopped out of a Golden Arrow bus from underneath

The man committed the act on a busy road raising questions about the safety of what he was doing

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their thoughts on the situation

A person hopped off a Golden Arrow bus from underneath. Images: @Gallo Images, @Ezra Bailey

Source: Getty Images

A video of a person dropping out under a moving bus has gone viral, leaving netizens stunned.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @edvwstellies10, a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town is doing its trips, servicing the public. As it was driving on a busy road, a man dropped off under the bus like nobody's business.

The acts shocked the motorists and the internet. One could not help but wonder what kind of space the buses have under them that allows some people to fit in. The act has become common practice in the city's public buses.

Man hops out underneath Golden Arrow bus

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers worried about the gent's act

The video garnered over 13k likes, with many online users asking questions about the man's acts.

@Ash wondered:

"How did he know where to get off."

@Maryjane Alkebulan wrote;

"Now I know how I'm getting to work this week.'

@ReneW🏳️‍🌈🌈🇿🇦 expressed:

"If his a working class citizen then this is the saddest thing I've seen on TT😭the lengths he goes to get to a job that's clearly not paying🥺🥺."

@Yusrah Abrahams said:

"Now I've seen it all 💀🤣🤣🤣."

@Cee-Jay Julies joked:

"@zee 🤣🤣🤣 why do I need to pay for a bus ticket when I can lay under the bus like that 😅!"

@Jessica_Jessi was not happy:

"And the DA wants to drop the minimum wage when people are already struggling 😩💔."

@Mrs_eS laughed:

"South Africa is a movie joh 🤣🤣🤣."

Cape Town man hops into bus from underneath

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town man who hopped onto a bus from underneath.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @thatredjazz, a dude was bending under the back of a Golden Arrow bus in traffic, seemingly communicating with someone. As the bus was about to move from the intersection, the man hilariously hopped inside the bus from under it - strange.

Source: Briefly News