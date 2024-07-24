A hilarious woman in the Mpumalanga province introduced a new funny TikTok challenge

The lady was captured in a video standing on a clothing store's window like a statue

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and accepting the new challenge

A lady pulled a new hilarious TikTok trend in store. Images: @Thatego Mogane

Source: Facebook

A Mpumalanga woman introduced a new hilarious TikTok challenge, leaving the internet in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by Thatego Mogane (@thatego08__nomthawelanga), the woman can be seen at a particular clothing store in Hazyview Mall standing on the display window like a statue that is usually used to advertise the clothes in the store.

As she was standing and not moving, people who passed by were amazed and found the hun's antics funny. She did a great job, however, her weakness was the fact that she likes laughing.

Woman introduces new challenge

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens liked the new challenge

The video garnered over 33k likes, with many online users laughing and stanning the woman for pulling the challenge off.

@Sandile Ntshinga Maku commented:

"Challenge accepted, it's me and Sportscene tomorrow 😂."

@Msox 🇮🇹 expressed:

"Imagine seeing your partner passing by with their partner."

@Cebo wrote:

"Her weakness is liking to laugh 😂😂❤️."

@Toolbox shared:

"I didn't see this one coming LOL. I love my country."

@Latheshe laughed:

"Challenge accepted it me and Mr Price Saturday 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Bornwanted🎀 was entertained:

"Another reason not to leave this country 😂😂."

@El Professori said:

"Ay now I believe my country is not a movie , but a series😂I can't defend my people anymore."

