Rihanna Seemingly Throws Shade at Drake in Trending Video: “Please Never Make Me a Love Song”
- Rihanna, in a viral video, subtly shaded ex-boyfriend Drake, calling men writing love songs for her corny
- Fans speculated the comment targeted Drake, as she referenced witnessing such behaviour in the past
- Social media users reacted with humour and support, with many noting Drake might respond lyrically, sparking further debate
Drake's name recently surfaced on social media after fans speculated that Rihanna took a subtle jab at him in her latest video. The singer, who previously dated Drake, seemed to diss the idea of men writing love songs for her.
Rihanna on men making love songs for her
Award-winning singer and businesswoman Rihanna recently ruffled Drake's fans' feathers when she fired subtle shots at him. The mother of two who is always focused on her sons and baby daddy A$AP Rocky dated the God's Plan rapper a few years ago.
Speaking in a video that has gone viral on social media, Rihanna said she thinks men writing love songs for her is corny. She said:
"Please never make me a love song. that is corny, trust me. I've seen it 😭😭"
Fans react to Rihanna's video
Social media users shared their thoughts on the video. Surprisingly, many felt Drake deserved the shade because he also threw shade at others.
@blassicliberal said:
"It’s all fun and games till Drake ‘claps back’ with 2 bars in a song, then yall will be crying on Twitter for 7 days and making YouTube video essays calling him a misogynist 😭"
@magicadex added:
"The drake shade 😭"
@Navyupdate13 commented:
"The shadeeee😭😭🤍🤍🤍 my queen."
@1onlymeaux wrote:
"Catch it Drake!"
@sweetfacemami21 added:
"She talking to YOU AUBREY 🤷🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤣"
@goodiegoodieowl said:
"Chris shade because drake don’t make love song about her only shade her in song."
Rihanna roasted over her karaoke performance
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that multi-award-winning artist Rihanna was recently roasted for her karaoke performance in New York City eight years after her last album.
Videos of the Lift Me Up singer performing at the Girls Love Karaoke event went viral on social media on Sunday. The mom-of-two got dragged after performing her hit songs Needed Me and S*x With Me.
