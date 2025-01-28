Rihanna, in a viral video, subtly shaded ex-boyfriend Drake, calling men writing love songs for her corny

Fans speculated the comment targeted Drake, as she referenced witnessing such behaviour in the past

Social media users reacted with humour and support, with many noting Drake might respond lyrically, sparking further debate

Drake's name recently surfaced on social media after fans speculated that Rihanna took a subtle jab at him in her latest video. The singer, who previously dated Drake, seemed to diss the idea of men writing love songs for her.

Rihanna threw shade at Drake. Image: Leon Bennett and Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna on men making love songs for her

Award-winning singer and businesswoman Rihanna recently ruffled Drake's fans' feathers when she fired subtle shots at him. The mother of two who is always focused on her sons and baby daddy A$AP Rocky dated the God's Plan rapper a few years ago.

Speaking in a video that has gone viral on social media, Rihanna said she thinks men writing love songs for her is corny. She said:

"Please never make me a love song. that is corny, trust me. I've seen it 😭😭"

Fans react to Rihanna's video

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video. Surprisingly, many felt Drake deserved the shade because he also threw shade at others.

@blassicliberal said:

"It’s all fun and games till Drake ‘claps back’ with 2 bars in a song, then yall will be crying on Twitter for 7 days and making YouTube video essays calling him a misogynist 😭"

@magicadex added:

"The drake shade 😭"

@Navyupdate13 commented:

"The shadeeee😭😭🤍🤍🤍 my queen."

@1onlymeaux wrote:

"Catch it Drake!"

@sweetfacemami21 added:

"She talking to YOU AUBREY 🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤣"

@goodiegoodieowl said:

"Chris shade because drake don’t make love song about her only shade her in song."

Rihanna seemingly threw subtle jabs at Drake. Image: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

