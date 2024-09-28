Rihanna has been making the most of motherhood since welcoming her first of two boys, RZA Athelston Mayers

The singer and businesswoman posted a clip of her youngest, Riot Rose Mayers' extreme antics in the playpen

Rihanna's massive following raved about the heartwarming, childish scenes, impressed to get a look into her private life

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna shares a clip of her son getting up to funny infant boy behaviour. Images: @rihanna

Singer Rihanna is taking motherhood in her stride, especially with two boys, aged two and one-year-old.

The Barbadian singer and businesswoman let fans and followers into her personal life when she posted a video of her youngest, Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna shares clip of extremes of motherhood

Rihanna and her rapper husband, ASAP Rocky, have two boys. The first is RZA Athelston Mayers, born on 13 May 2022.

She took a clip of Riot, born on 3 August 2023, inside a toddler playpen, hanging in and around it and pulling himself back in before his feet touched the ground.

The caption read:

"Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport."

The 50-second clip garnered over 15 million views within five hours as many fans gushed over the agile boy.

After dangling over the edge, leaning over a play ball in it, and finally getting himself onto a couch placed next to the pen, little Riot casually struts across the room to pick up a toy on the floor a few metres away.

Rihanna fans and followers gush

The boy then walks back toward the play structure before the clip ends. In addition to the staggering views, Rihanna's clip has attracted nearly 160,000 likes, 10000 reposts, 6000 bookmarks, and 3000 replies since it was published.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@skoolz wrote:

"I love how he just walked off mad casual like he didn’t go through all that."

@Mrrehman881 said:

"Being the mother of a boy is truly an Olympic-level challenge."

@Taidagreat92 added:

"The music is sending me to the moon. Thank you for sharing these moments with us."

