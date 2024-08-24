Justin Bieber recently celebrated a special day in his life since he settled down with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were trending on social media. The famous couple has reached a new stage in their lives.

Former teenage heartthrob Justin Bieber is starting a completely new chapter. Justin Bieber shared a cute picture that let fans know they were going through big changes.

Justin Bieber welcomes son with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey announced that they had welcomed a baby boy. A photo shows one tiny foot from the newborn. The baby is named Jack Blues Bieber. and Justin wrote "welcome home" to announce his birth See the photo below:

Justin Bieber fans congratulate him

Many people took to social media to rave about the Popstar's new life update. people were raving about Justin Bieber's growing family. Some were in awe that Justin was officially a father:

@ladidaix said:

"Justin and Hailey are gonna be amazing parents 🥹 Congratulations to the Biebers!"

@cardisgneration commented:

"He’s the only celebrity giving normal name to their kid."

@nyuki_malkia wrote:

"Justin Bieber is a father now ..im so happy for him this bundle of joy hope will heal him his pains."

@repmiIas was in awe:

"Kinda crazy to think that he’s a father."

@folkred12 was delighted:

"Congrats to the couple! I also appreciate them picking a semi-normal name."

