An amazing display of break dancing was on show courtesy of a crafty toddler in a now-viral video

An impressed X user, @Am_Blujay, shared the stunning scenes showing the toddler going into a routine

The showcase stunned all who saw it, with netizens heading to the mentions to score it a big thumbs-up

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A toddler's break-dancing has gone viral for the unbelievable skills on show while still wearing diapers. Images: Antonio Hugo Photo, Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

The world has a future-breaking prodigy on its hands, and what a pleasure it will be to see him in action.

Thanks to his absolute mastery, execution and stealth, a toddler seen break dancing in a now-viral video on X is bound to leave audiences star-struck wherever he goes.

Toddler shows off breaking skills

A user, @Am_Blujay, thought as much when he shared a clip of the young prodigy doing his thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The material was posted with the call-to-action caption:

"Take him to [the] Olympics; he doesn't need the homework!"

The 27-second clip shows the child, possibly aged three, getting into a breaking routine, starting with a handstand spin.

He maintains the posture for several seconds before transitioning to spinning on his head, with the full weight of his body pushing downwards.

Unbelievably, he is seen talking while rotating, using his hands to gain momentum, making his breakneck ability all the more unbelievable.

Prodigious display stupefies onlookers

The video garnered over 650,000 hits in less than 48 hours, attracting more than 11000 likes, 1500 reposts, and 1000 bookmarks.

Briefly News looks at the incredulous responses to it.

@freakymaris wrote:

"Very raw talent."

@NaturezWonderz said:

"He doesn't need diapers."

@Joan_Afc joked:

"This person should be working full-time and doesn’t need diapers."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News