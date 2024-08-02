Vuyo Dabula returns to acting after a hiatus due to a fatal shooting during a hijacking, now starring in the Showmax show The Butcher’s Soul

Dabula was shot several times in the shoulder in 2022 and spent 2023 recovering physically and mentally

Despite initial concerns, Dabula handles working with guns on set well, starring alongside Katlego Danke, Howza Mosese, and Zinhle Mabena

Vuyo Dabula has returned to work after taking a long hiatus following a fatal shooting during a hijacking. The actor is featured as Saul in the latest Showmax show, The Butcher’s Soul.

Vuyo Dabula is back to acting. Image: @vuyodabula

Source: Instagram

Vuyo Dabula returns to acting after surviving the hijacking

South African actor Vuyo Dabula is lucky to be alive after surviving a fatal shooting during a hijacking. The star was reportedly shot several times in the shoulder.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Vuyo Dabula said he took a break from acting after the incident. He said the shooting happened in 2022, and he spent 2023 recovering from the fatal shooting. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The event affected me not only physically but also mentally, as I've been dealing with the aftermath and the frustration of not being able to work and do what I love."

Vuyo Dabula on working with guns after the shooting

Dabula has had to work with guns in the star-studded show, The Butcher's Soul. The star plays alongside top actors like Katlego Danke, Howza Mosese, and Zinhle Mabena. Speaking about getting flashbacks while working with guns on set, Vuyo said he has managed to handle them well. He said:

"Holding a gun on set didn’t make me feel weird. I know a bit about guns and as long as I knew they were empty I could handle them without any issues."

Vusi Kunene joins Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Vusi Kunene is back on Generations! The show's producers announced the exciting news in a statement shared on social media.

Mfundi Vundla is working hard to increase the numbers for Generations: The Legacy. The soapie brought back legendary characters like Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo, who also reprised their roles.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News