Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi faces additional charges amid ongoing investigations into his alleged corruption

The City of Ekurhuleni has also acted against Advocate Khemraj Behari and the Human Resources head, Linda Gxasheka

Social media users weighed in on the latest developments, sharing mixed reactions to the suspension of senior officials

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, faces additional charges. Image: The Daily Disappointment

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi’s legal troubles continue, as the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief finds himself in more hot water.

Mkhwanazi was suspended following allegations that he helped facilitate blue lights for Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s vehicles. The allegations came to light following Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press briefing in July 2025.

The briefing led to the formation of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, which is looking into the allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As investigations continue into the suspended EMPD Deputy Chief, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza confirmed that Mkhwanazi will also be served with an additional charge sheet. He will also have to appear before the city’s disciplinary committee.

Ekurhuleni officials suspended and charged

Xhakaza also confirmed that Legal Services head, Advocate Khemraj Behari and Human Resources head, Linda Gxasheka, were fully suspended. The duo were placed on precautionary suspension in December 2025.

They have also been served with formal charge sheets and will appear before the disciplinary committee as well. They are also accused of shielding Mkhwanazi from prosecution.

“The suspensions are part of an aggressive institutional renewal programme aimed at tightening governance, enforcing accountability and restoring administrative integrity across departments,” Xhakaza said.

Human Resources head, Linda Gxasheka, and Legal Services head, Advocate Khemraj Behari, have been suspended. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

What else you need to know about Mkhwanazi

South Africans react to the latest developments

Social media users weighed in on the latest developments regarding the Ekuhuleni trio, sharing mixed reactions to it. While some welcomed the news, others raised concerns that they would be suspended with pay.

Thandabantu Thwala said:

“We thank General Mkhwanazi for exposing the mafia masquerading as our protectors.”

Gert Louw stated:

“Rather call it a paid holiday.”

Wayne De Lange agreed:

“Haha, with full pay and benefits. It’s a joke, and the joke is on us.”

Craig Andrew Pritchard asked:

“And are any going to jail? No, because Cupcake will protect them as he does.”

Patrick Seleke added:

“A law unto yourself doesn't pay. Goodbye to EMPD employment.”

Sibongile Virginia stated:

“They must pay back that money.”

Margret Kotze asked:

“Suspended without pay? I doubt it. So, a holiday on the taxpayer’s dime.”

Hilda Duvenhage urged:

“Suspend without pay.”

Mathibela Malesa stated:

“Mkhwanazi deserves prison overalls. Those additional charges must be filed in court.”

Advocate Khemraj Behari denies shielding Mkhwanazi

Briefly News reported that Advocate Khemraj Behari responded to allegations that he received a bonus for protecting Commissioner Mkhwanazi.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi faces allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and irregular promotions within the department.

Social media users weighed in on Advocate Behari's testimony, sharing mixed reactions to his explanation.

Source: Briefly News