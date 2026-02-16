Julius Mkhwanazi Faces Additional Charges As Ekurhuleni Suspends Kemi Behari and Linda Gxasheka
- Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi faces additional charges amid ongoing investigations into his alleged corruption
- The City of Ekurhuleni has also acted against Advocate Khemraj Behari and the Human Resources head, Linda Gxasheka
- Social media users weighed in on the latest developments, sharing mixed reactions to the suspension of senior officials
GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi’s legal troubles continue, as the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief finds himself in more hot water.
Mkhwanazi was suspended following allegations that he helped facilitate blue lights for Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s vehicles. The allegations came to light following Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press briefing in July 2025.
The briefing led to the formation of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, which is looking into the allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.
As investigations continue into the suspended EMPD Deputy Chief, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza confirmed that Mkhwanazi will also be served with an additional charge sheet. He will also have to appear before the city’s disciplinary committee.
Ekurhuleni officials suspended and charged
Xhakaza also confirmed that Legal Services head, Advocate Khemraj Behari and Human Resources head, Linda Gxasheka, were fully suspended. The duo were placed on precautionary suspension in December 2025.
They have also been served with formal charge sheets and will appear before the disciplinary committee as well. They are also accused of shielding Mkhwanazi from prosecution.
“The suspensions are part of an aggressive institutional renewal programme aimed at tightening governance, enforcing accountability and restoring administrative integrity across departments,” Xhakaza said.
What else you need to know about Mkhwanazi
- The City of Ekurhuleni suspended Mkhwanazi over the allegations made against him at the Madlanga Commission.
- Mkhwanazi’s R200,000 salary increase after his appointment was questioned before the Commission.
- Mkhwanazi claimed that his signature was forged in a letter to Cat Matlala, leaving South Africans amused.
- Mkhwanazi claimed that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was misled about Cat Matlala’s registered cars.
- Mkhwanazi's comments about his relationship with Matlala contradicted his previous claims that they had no ties.
South Africans react to the latest developments
Social media users weighed in on the latest developments regarding the Ekuhuleni trio, sharing mixed reactions to it. While some welcomed the news, others raised concerns that they would be suspended with pay.
Thandabantu Thwala said:
“We thank General Mkhwanazi for exposing the mafia masquerading as our protectors.”
Gert Louw stated:
“Rather call it a paid holiday.”
Wayne De Lange agreed:
“Haha, with full pay and benefits. It’s a joke, and the joke is on us.”
Craig Andrew Pritchard asked:
“And are any going to jail? No, because Cupcake will protect them as he does.”
Patrick Seleke added:
“A law unto yourself doesn't pay. Goodbye to EMPD employment.”
Sibongile Virginia stated:
“They must pay back that money.”
Margret Kotze asked:
“Suspended without pay? I doubt it. So, a holiday on the taxpayer’s dime.”
Hilda Duvenhage urged:
“Suspend without pay.”
Mathibela Malesa stated:
“Mkhwanazi deserves prison overalls. Those additional charges must be filed in court.”
Source: Briefly News
