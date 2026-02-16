Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi discussed lifestyle audits being conducted within the National Prosecuting Authority

The minister noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered that audits be conducted almost six years ago

Social media users weighed in on Kubayi's comments, with many not surprised by the lack of action taken by the NPA

GAUTENG - Mamoloko Kubayi is not convinced yet that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is clean.

Kubayi, the Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, made the admission during an interview on Radio 702 on Monday, 16 February 2026. The minister was discussing the state of the NPA and how she expected the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, to prioritise lifestyle audits.

Advocate Mothibi took over as the new NPA head on 1 February 2026, after Advocate Shamila Batohi’s tenure officially came to an end.

No lifestyle audits have been conducted in the past six years

During her interview, Kubayi noted that lifestyle audits were not conducted within the NPA despite an order from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president issued a directive six years ago for lifestyle orders to be conducted, but not a single one has been done.

Kubayi added that during her time as Minister of Justice, she’s seen incidents that suggest there is a need for lifestyle audits of prosecutors within the NPA.

“The only way for me as a minister to have assurance that our prosecutors are not involved in wrongdoing is for them to subject themselves to lifestyle audits.

“Then, as a minister, I can stand proudly and say, ‘I have a clean NPA’. Currently, I have doubts,” she said.

Police to also undergo lifestyle audits

While NPA prosecutors could be set to undergo audits, members of the police force could be as well.

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 12 February 2026, Ramaphosa noted that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry exposed rampant corruption in the South African Police Service and some metro police departments.

As a result, Ramaphosa announced that the State Security Agency will re-vet senior management of the SAPS and metro police departments.

“The vetting process will include lifestyle audits,” the president confirmed.

South Africans react to possible audits

Social media users weighed in on the fact that lifestyle audits were not conducted in the past six years, and while they were not surprised, they also didn’t expect anything to change.

Zolile Mthunjwa said:

“Relax, the first one will be done in the year 2139.”

Cindi Love stated:

“Sounds about right. Six years and no action. It's the Ramaphosa legacy, all talk and no action.”

Kenny Sebiloane urged:

“All judges must be the first.”

Jen Wolfaardt stated:

“It was a joke. That’s why nothing has been done.”

Tankiso Tladi added:

“This lifestyle thing is only mentioned when a minister wants to trend, because there are no results. This is another election campaign trick.”

Cebo Bhele Makupula noted:

“We are still waiting for the audit results of ministers and Members of the Executive Committees (MECs), as well as the smart city. It has been more than five years now.”

Kubayi orders lifestyle audits for NPA prosecutors

Briefly News reported that Kubayi ordered that all NPA prosecutors undergo lifestyle audits.

The minister made the announcement following a Portfolio Committee sitting in June 2025.

South Africans suggested that all government officials undergo lifestyle audits, and not just those at the NPA.

