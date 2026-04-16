“Nothing but Unstoppable Energy”: School Girls Show Their War Cries

5FM and Standard Bank launched a War Cry Championship for South African schools with a R20 000 prize, and showed who was in the Top 5 for the all-girls school category

Creative war cries showcase school spirit and unity amongst the many school learners

Social media buzzed with support for participating schools, highlighting community engagement and enthusiasm for war cries

School girls entered a competition for the best war cry. Images: @jeppegirls

Source: TikTok

War cries have become a popular activity among school learners, so much so that 5FM, in partnership with Standard Bank, created a platform for various schools across South Africa to showcase their unique chants and win R20 000. The radio station showcased its top five all-girls schools before announcing the winner, Parktown Boys' High School.

While the winner of the 5FM War Cry Championship was announced on the radio station's TikTok account on 16 April 2026, on 13 April 2026, 5FM shared the list of all-girls schools that were in the running:

Jeppe High School for Girls (Johannesburg)

Parktown High School for Girls (Johannesburg)

Holy Rosary School for Girls (Johannesburg)

St Stithians Girls' College (Johannesburg)

Maris Stella School for Girls (Durban)

"Bold and fearless, nothing but unstoppable energy," read the caption.

Take a look at the different war cries in the TikTok video below:

South Africans root for their favourite schools

Several local members of the online community made their way to the comment section to share their love and commentary on the schools shown.

People online loved the war cries. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Source: UGC

@kyla.erasmus referred to one of the schools and wrote:

"We feel the power, but we don't seem to feel the pressure."

@sineky01 added in the comment section:

"Parktown High School for Girls for the win."

@casuallydresseddepressed picked two schools that they wanted to support and remarked:

"I don't even know these schools anymore, but I say Holy Rosary or Maris Stella."

@thandomathi12 told social media users:

"Northlands Girls should be up there."

A cheeky @xvs._.fefe stated:

"I won’t lie, the competition wasn’t that hard for Saints."

@hamburger_patty2 wrote under the post:

"Holy Rosary warriors, this is your moment, stand up, be counted, let your voice shake the heavens."

4 Other stories about high school war cries

In another article, Briefly News reported that learners from an all-girls high school in Pretoria performed their rendition of Bella Ciao in their war cry. Social media users enjoyed their chant.

reported that learners from an all-girls high school in Pretoria performed their rendition of in their war cry. Social media users enjoyed their chant. Two radio personalities from New Zealand, Jordan Vahaakolo and Brook Ruscoe, shared on their radio show how much they enjoyed the chants from South African high school learners.

A captivating video of Wynberg Boys' High School learners performing an energetic war cry went viral, with people admiring the boys' infectious enthusiasm. The lively performance featured the learners jumping as they sang about a woman named Felicia.

A group of school learners from Durban showcased their humorous Afrikaans war cry, where they spoke about fire for a braai, braaibroodjies, and how they would enjoy their tea. People in the comment section expressed amusement after watching the clip.

Source: Briefly News