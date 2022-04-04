Several staff members were rescued after being held hostage at a supermarket store in KwaZulu-Natal

Some of the staff were locked inside a cold room at the store and had to be treated for hyperthermia

According to police on the scene the armed suspects are on the run and members of SAPS are working around the clock to find them

KWAZULU-NATAL - Staff members who were locked in a cold room at a KwaZulu-Natal supermarket were released after being held hostage by armed suspects.

Some of the staff were treated for hypothermia after police task teams and K9 unit members arrived at a Boxer Cash and Carry store.

Police attended to a hostage situation in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Tony Webster/Flickr

TimesLIVE reported that Dylan Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Security Operations said the suspects accosted the staff and surrounded the premises.

Police spokesperson, brigadier Jay Naicker said during an interview with eNCA that after viewing the video footage of the store it was discovered that the suspects fled the scene after realising none of the staff members had access to the cash register. The suspects are still on the run.

“Detectives from the provincial task team are on scene,” added brigadier Naicker.

South Africans reacted to the hostage situation

@KeithHarding21 commented:

“KZN is a movie.”

@politioke shared:

“Special Task Force - a reminder that Zuma tried to destroy this elite unit.”

@PowerMasimba posted:

“It seems as if the police are useless, why didn't they surround the whole store? #KznHostages.”

@OwenChipen said:

“KZN as a province has the highest crime rate in the country. The newly appointed Police National Commissioner should prioritise this area to upgrade security.”

@TawandaMugomeza reacted:

“KZN should just become an independent country cause lots of bad things happen there.”

