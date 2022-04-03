Soap Counterfeiters Fail to Make Clean Getaway, Police Raid Massive Operation

The Hawks have swooped in on a not so clean soap operation in Springs, Gauteng, the operation was producing large quantities of soap

The soap was being packaged and sold off in well-known brand packaging which is a contravention of the counterfeit goods Act 37 of 1997

Social media users were at odds with the arrest, they believe is the suspects had worked within the law they could have created a good business

SPRINGS- The South African Police swooped in on a suspected counterfeiting operation in Springs, Gauteng. A large operation was raided where counterfeit soap was being allegedly packaged and sold.

The Hawks raided the premises and found a large amount of counterfeit soap, packaging for major brands as well as equipment used to create the soap.

The Hawks swooped in on a large counterfeit soap operation. Photo credit: South African Police Service

"The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigating team together with brand protectors from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys assisted by members of Public Order Policing (POP) from Springs executed a search and seizure disruptive operation in terms of counterfeit goods Act 37 of 1997, at the premises in Selection Park, Springs on Friday, 01 April 2022."

The value of the seized goods has not been determined. A 42-year-old suspect has been taken into custody and will appear before the Springs Magistrates' Court on charges of contravening the counterfeit goods Act 37 of1997 once all investigations are concluded.

This is what South Africans had to say about the situation

Nikita Esterhuizen:

"They should just use a name of their own. Registered a business and traded legally. I hope they do so in future."

Ephraim Busani Mnkandla:

"Truly speaking we as consumers are being ripped off by these big brands. We are sold the brand name, not the product. If an individual can manufacture exactly the same product at a fraction of the total cost it means these big companies are overcharging us."

Bantu Ndiki:

"This is great business though, could have worked well and created employment, if they used their name and registered the business...we were going to buy that washing powder."

Sipho Mhlongo:

"You know sometimes lam amazed about how things happened, here where l stay the counterfeit clothes with well-known brands, are sold ten metres away from the police station."

