The State wants to link the 2022 murder of taxi boss Sibongiseni Gift Khanyile to the killings of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane

Prosecutors told the Durban High Court that new evidence may justify merging the cases

One of the accused, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, is also linked to both cases through alleged firearms and ballistic evidence

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Prosecutors told the Durban High Court that new evidence links AKA's murder case to the 2022 killing of a taxi boss. Images: Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images and Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN —The murder case of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has taken a new turn, as the State now wants to link it to a deadly 2022 taxi shooting.

According to IOL, prosecutors told the Durban High Court on Monday, 13 April 2026, that they are considering merging the two cases. They said new evidence may connect the killings of AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane to the earlier murder of a taxi boss.

Third accused in AKA case appeared in court

The third accused in the AKA murder case, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, appeared briefly in court. Senior State prosecutor Elvis Gcweka told the court that new evidence linked to the May 2022 murders was received last week.

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The 2022 case involves the killing of taxi owner Sibongiseni Gift Khanyile and another man, Nhlakanipho Msani.

Myeza is facing extra charges in that case, including theft, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

The State claims Myeza and others planned to kill Khanyile, who owned taxis linked to several associations in Durban. Police believe the motive was linked to fights over taxi routes.

Khanyile was shot dead on 6 May 2022 at a petrol station in Mayville. It is alleged that the suspects followed him and opened fire. A shootout broke out, and Msani was shot and later found inside a car.

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Gun linked to killing both Khanyile and Motsoane

Investigators say Myeza used a stolen vehicle during the 2022 attack. They also claim he was later found with a gun that was used to kill AKA in February 2023 outside a restaurant on Florida Road.

Police previously said Myeza gave the gun to his co-accused to carry out the hit and later got it back. Ballistics evidence also links cartridges found at the 2022 crime scene to the same gun used to kill Motsoane.

Myeza’s lawyer, Sibusiso Dlamini, told the court that the defence does not object to combining the cases.

Myeza is expected back in court on 19 June with his co-accused Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande

The State is still deciding whether the two cases will officially be merged.

Ndimande brothers abandon bail application

In related news, the Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, the brothers arrested in Eswatini for the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello Tibz' Motsoane abandoned their bail applications at the Durban High Court on 10 April 2026. Their indictments will be served on Friday, 17 April 2026. The brothers are being held at eBhongweni Prison as they await trial.

The third accused in the AKA murder case, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, appeared briefly in court. Image: SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority revealed that the first session of the Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello Tibz' Motsoane murder trial will begin on 20 July 2026 until 21 August 2026. The NPA said a second session would begin on 5 October 2026 until 6 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News