Tich Mataz appears in court over 2024 culpable homicide case

On Tuesday, 14 April 2026, veteran Zimbabwean broadcaster Tich Mataz appeared before the Harare Magistrates' Court

Mataz allegedly hit and killed a 44-year-old pedestrian while driving along Samora Machel Avenue in 2024

He was remanded out of custody and is expected back in court on 19 May 2026 for the start of his trial

SABC radio host appeared in a Harare court for a 2024 case. Image: therealtichmataz

Source: Instagram

Legal issues continue to plague veteran Zimbabwean broadcaster Tich Mataz, who recently appeared in court for a case dating back to 2024.

The seasoned radio and TV presenter was recently announced as one of the new faces joining the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s global service, Channel Africa.

The 56-year-old African Diaries host appeared in Harare Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, for allegedly running over and killing a pedestrian.

Zimbabwean daily tabloid H-Metro reports that the broadcaster, whose real name is Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, is facing a culpable homicide charge.

SABC radio host appears in Zim court for killing pedestrian in 2024

Tich Mataz was asked not to enter a plea when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai, who remanded him out of custody. He is expected to make his next court appearance on 19 May for the start of his trial. Bail issues did not arise because Tich Mataz was summoned to court.

State prosecutor Charlotte Gomani told the court that on July 27 2024, Matambanadzo was driving a Toyota Hilux along Samora Machel Avenue due west with three passengers on board.

Upon reaching a certain point along the aforementioned road near Odzi Flats, Eastlea, Matambanadzo hit the victim, Daniel Uchena (44), who was walking along Samora Machel Road due south.

Uchena fell onto the tarmac and sustained multiple internal injuries when he was hit by the right fender of Mataz’s vehicle. He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination and was pronounced dead upon admission by Dr Mushambi.

Mataz’s Toyota Hilux, which was taken to the Vehicle Examination Department at Eastlea for examination, was damaged on the front right bumper and also sustained a shattered window screen.

It is the State’s case that the former 5FM host was negligent in that he failed to keep a proper lookout of the road ahead, failed to stop or act reasonably when an accident seemed imminent, and that he was over-speeding.

Tich Mataz's criminal history

This isn't Tich Mataz's first brush with the law. In March 2009, he was arrested for allegedly swindling the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). Mataz was part of Zimbabwe’s central bank’s Basic Commodities Supply Side Intervention (BACCOSI) program.

In 2013, Star FM suspended him over fraud allegations. The station then reinstalled him in November 2014. Mataz was accused of defrauding the Zimbabwean radio station of over $125,000 after diverting its advertising revenue to two companies in which he had an interest.

In March 2017, Tich Mataz was found guilty of smuggling clothes and shoes from China into Zimbabwe and was fined $300.

A SABC radio host appeared in Zim court for accidentally killing a pedestrian. Image: therealtichmataz

Source: Instagram

Zim tycoon spends R6.4 million on designer clothes

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a wealthy Zimbabwean businessman spent millions of rands on custom-made designer outfits at a high-end shop overseas.

The luxury brand even created a special birthday gift for the tycoon as a thank-you gift for being a loyal customer.

Source: Briefly News