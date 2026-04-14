South Africans have called for the case of slain lawyer Chinette Gallichan to be transferred to the Political Killings Task Team

Gallichan was gunned down outside the offices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in Johannesburg

No arrests have been made since the shooting incident took place, as another public shooting rocked the public

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans want justice for Chinette Gallichan. Image: Lulu Bongi Dlamini

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— Weeks after Johannesburg lawyer Chinette Gallichan was killed, South Africans have increased the call for justice. This was after an Emfuleni employee was gunned down in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March, sparking concerns of public safety.

X influencer IG:Joy-Zelda posted a tweet calling for an update on her @joy_zelda X account on 12 April 2026. Zelda was disturbed that no arrests were made a month later after the fateful incident.

Read the tweet on X here:

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What happened to Chinette Gallichan?

Gallichan was outside the offices of the Commission for Conciliation, Arbitration and Mediation (CCMA). She was representing the Sibanye Stillwater mine when she died. She stepped outside of her car when the attacker shot her in broad daylight. The suspect fled the scene, and no arrest has been made. Colleagues paid their tribute after her death went viral.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, called for justice after Gallichan’s murder. Kubayi said that attacks on members of the legal profession undermine the rule of law and threaten constitutional democracy.

Gallichan's husband, Keegan, opened up after the incident and said that he had hoped it wasn't her when he arrived at the scene. He added that his world came crashing down and he was left with a profound sense of loss and crushing grief. Keegan recounted his last memory of her. He said the morning started like any other: he wished her a good day and told her to text him when she arrived at her place of work. However, that moment did not arrive.

No arrest has been made in Chinette Gallichan's murder case. Image: Lulu Bongi Dlamini

Source: Facebook

The death of Martha Rantsofu in Emfuleni caused similar public outrage. Rantsofu, who was recently appointed as acting accountant in Emfuleni Municipality’s revenue collection department, was killed on 30 March. She was at a tyre shop for a flat tyre in Vanderbijlpark when she was gunned down. Her brother, Tefo, said that the Political Killings Task Team took over the case but did not provide an update. To date, no one has been arrested.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens joined Zelda in calling for justice. Some called politicians and political parties out and accused them of being silent.

Innocent Mavundla asked:

“Any word from the DA about this lawyer? Does the DA even care or concerned about people who die in this country?”

Kgatheng Thakamakau said:

“The case should be given to the PKTT, and then we shall see progress in lightning speed.”

Sabz said:

“She deserves swift justice! Also, I don’t think people have forgotten. Sadly, in South Africa, there is a cruel murder like this every day.”

Golgo_not_13 said:

“Mining company dispute? She stood no chance. They should have told her not to take this case, especially if she was out there moving with zero personal security.”

Francis Nkosi said:

“SA is currently the wild wild west. Too many contract killings.”

CCTV company may have footage of lawyer’s killing

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a CCTV company said that it may have footage that could assist in apprehending suspects involved in the killing of Chinette Gallichan.

Vumacam, which operates more than 6,000 cameras in Gauteng, said its cameras may have captured footage of the alleged killers before the incident or following the shooting.

Source: Briefly News