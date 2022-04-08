GAUTENG - A community leader and coordinator of Action SA Armstrong Nombaba has described the murder of Elvis Nyathi as “anti-human” following the violent protests in Diepsloot.

Nyathi was a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national who was stoned and beaten before residents set him alight for being an undocumented immigrant. Several stakeholders, including Minister of Police Bheki Cele, met at a Youth Centre Hall in the area.

Coordinator of Action SA Armstrong Nombaba condemned the murder of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nombaba said that those who are responsible for Nyathi’s death must face the consequences. He added that due to the nature of the protests any person would have fled from the angry crowd that was armed with pangas, according to SABC News.

Nyathi was a father of four and worked as a gardener. His brother Godknows Nyathi told TimesLIVE that the situation has left him devasted since Elvis was a good person.

Social media users react to Nyathi’s death

@Xaviermemphis said:

“Dubula. Someone died, human, father, husband, brother, uncle and AFRICAN.”

@letsepemongalo2 commented:

“But their reckless statements about foreigners created all this, they must just take full political responsibility.”

@letsepemongalo2 shared:

“Today no one wants to take any responsibility for their hatred messages about foreign nationals, mainly African, ActionSA, ANC, ATM n PIA etc are there crying crocodile tears and forgetting that it is their utterances that borne this hate of foreigners and even burn them alive.”

@MoLesetja posted:

“Sies! Now that people are dying because of their nonsensical vigilantism they want to distance themselves from accountability? No! They are the ones who killed Elvis Nyathi.”

Diepsloot residents protest against foreign nationals, threaten to take the law in own hands following murders

Briefly News also reported that several residents of Diepsloot have been arrested after they vowed to take the law into their own hands over crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants and police negligence on the matter. Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the area after the community began protesting.

SABC News reported that Cele promised to deploy extra officers to the area. He said that police will undertake a joint operation to investigate the concerns of residents.

Disgruntled residents said that seven people were allegedly murdered in the area by foreign nationals recently, according to TimesLIVE. A community leader, Lefa Nkala, said that they will “hunt” criminals down.

