Sierra Leone citizens have shown South Africa what is actually meant to happen when a truck overturns, and it ain’t looting

Twitter user @SanphuSA shared what went down, showing people helping the driver by safely moving his load of TVs

The people of Mzansi were having none of it and made it clear that looting is a way of life here and nothing will stop it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Looting in Mzansi is an extreme sport. So, when peeps saw some Sierra Leone citizens helping stack TVs from an overturned truck on the side of the road, they had a lot to say.

Sierra Leone citizens did not take any TVs from a truck that had overturned. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African people are not shy to admit that when a truck overturns or a container lands where it shouldn’t, it's a free-for-all and ain’t nobody going to stop you.

Twitter user @SanphuSA shared a heartwarming post showing how Sierra Leone citizens had helped a truck driver whose vehicle had overturned. Not only did they stack his load of TVs neatly and out of harm's way, but they also made sure he was unharmed and got the help he needed.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi peeps make it known that this would never happen in our country

Seeing the post had many SA people cry laughing when thinking how different this situation would have been if it were to have happened here.

Those TVs would have all been gone in seconds, not to mention the drivers' belongings and whatever people could take from the truck too. Washa, Mzansi people are ruthless!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MacDelela said:

“Would never happen in SA, looting is an extra mural activity here.”

@ntobza2 said:

“Unbelievable. Firstly, they checked on the driver and didn't steal his belongs? I was like wow!”

@SdizoRSA said:

“First thing first my TV died recently and I believe this is a gift from God and the ancestors so I’m definitely taking two of them.”

@StMonyeki said:

@SiyahTabede said:

Video clip of Shoprite truck being looted in KZN causes a stir online: “What barbaric behaviour”

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a video of a Shoprite goods truck being looted on Monday, 18 April in KwaZulu-Natal has been circulating on social media. The clip has garnered a lot of reactions from South African citizens, especially in the wake of devastating floods occurring in the past week.

In the clip, members of the community who live near Dumisani Makhaye can be seen helping themselves to groceries before hurrying away. According to TimesLIVE, the clip was shared by Durban Metro police boss Steve Middleton on Facebook and a woman can be heard questioning what South Africa has come to.

Source: Briefly News