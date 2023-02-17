South Africa’s third-quarter crime statistics painted a grim picture of the lawlessness experienced in the country

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 46 police officers were given the boot for having “rogue criminal” elements

The minister said to deal with the problems 10 000 recruits would be trained to join the police service by year end

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said 46 police officers had been fired for various transgressions within the financial year.

Minister Bheki Cele said 46 police officers had to be fired for transgressions.

He released the third-quarter crime statistics on Friday, 17 February. Cele was alongside national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and SA Police Service management when he delivered the stats.

The minister said the service was getting rid of officers with “rogue criminal” elements, TimesLIVE reported. He said SAPS is continuing to intensify intelligence-led operations to tackle criminals in the community.

Minister Bheki Cele says violent crimes increase

Meanwhile, violent contact crimes such as murder and sexual offences have increased. More than 690 murders and over 15 000 sexual offences were recorded between October and December last year.

Cele said domestic violence has played a major role in the increased murder cases. He said 305 of the murders were attributed to domestic violence, EWN reported.

The minister said that 10 000 additional recruits would be trained to join the police service by the end of the year. He also called for more support from communities to deal with crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA is slowly winning the fight against corruption, Mzansi disagrees

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the country is winning the war against corruption. In his weekly newsletter, the nation’s leader touched on some of the more notable achievements made to increase security in the country.

He said building strong and independent institutions has been vital. Ramaphosa said the establishment of the Special Tribunal and the Investigating Directorate (ID) had turned the tide against corruption. He expressed joy over the work done by the units.

The Special Tribunal was created to assist the Special Investigating Unit to speed up civil claims against people accused of corruption and recover stolen funds.

