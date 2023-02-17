The crime statistics from the last three months of 2022 have been released and they show a worrying increase in murders and rapes

Police Minister Bheki Cele led the South African Police Services in delivering the stats

Between October and December 2022, the number of murders increased by 10% and rapes by 9.65%

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is delivering the latest quarterly crime statistics on 17 February.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest quarterly crime stats, which show that murders and rapes increased between October and December 2022. Image: Victoria O'Regan & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The statistics show a concerning increase in murders and sexual assaults between 1 October and 31 December 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded most murders, followed by Gauteng and Eastern Cape

The crime stats show that 7 555 murders were committed in the last three months of 2023, The Citizen reported.

Most of the murders were committed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which recorded 1 821 killings in the fourth quarter.

KZN was closely followed by Gauteng, where 1 721 people were killed, and the Eastern Cape, with 1 501 murders committed.

There were 1 198 recorded murders in the Western Cape, and the remaining provinces recorded fewer than 500.

The leading causes of these murders are arguments, road rage and provocation. Other causes include vigilantism, revenge, robbery and gang-related activities.

Sexual Offences increase by 9.65% across South Africa

The number of rapes committed in SA took up the lion's share of the 9.65% increase in sexual offences between October and December 2022.

According to TimesLIVE, 12 419 people were rapped in the last quarter of 2022, with most victims being assaulted in their homes.

