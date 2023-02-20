A 38-year-old man was caught by two women while allegedly trying to dump a body at a Barberton dumping site

The man had been pushing around a trolley that had the body of a 19-year-old woman inside

Community members were outraged by the discovery and decided to deliver mob justice

BARBERTON - Two women from Barberton in Mpumalanga had no idea what they were walking into when they noticed a suspicious-looking man at a Barberton dumping site on Sunday, 19 February.

An Mpumalanga man has been arrested after he was caught pushing around a trolley with a dead body. Image: Ashley Cooper

The women spotted the 38-year-old man pushing a trolley that seemed too heavy for him at the dumping site and decided to investigate.

Mpumalanga found pushing a teenage girl's body at dumping site

According to TimesLIVE, the women proceeded to flag down a taxi operator and asked him to help them investigate the suspicious man.

The suspect soon spotted the group approaching him and tried to make a run for it with the trolley, but the heavy plastic bag he was carrying fell out of the trolley.

A concerned citizen opened the bag and found the lifeless body of a 19-year-old woman.

Community members carry out mob justice

Following the discovery of the young woman's body, residents began assaulting the man, reports JacarandaFM. A graphic video of the assault was posted on social media and went viral.

Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli stated that when police arrived at the scene, community members badly beat the suspect. The police were able to calm the situation and take the man to the hospital for treatment.

The 38-year-old man was also arrested on the spot and received care under police guard.

