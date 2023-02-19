Police have confirmed that they arrested a man in Embalenhle, Secunda after finding a dead woman's body in his room

The suspect's mother allegedly alerted the police about the matter after complaining about the strong smell that was coming from his room

The victim has not yet been identified and the police are calling upon those with missing relatives to report to the police

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MPUMALANGA - The police in Secunda have confirmed the arrest of a suspect on murder charges after finding the decomposing body of a woman in his room.

The police in Mpumalanga found a decomposing body of a woman in a house. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The suspect was allegedly already in police custody for domestic-violence related charges.

Mother reports to the police after strong smell came from son's room

According to SABC News, the suspect's mother reported the matter to the police after becoming worried about the strong ordour that was coming from her son's room.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Provincial spokesperson Selvy Mohlala confirmed that the same suspect had appeared in court for domestic violence related cases.

Police haven't identified the victim yet

The police reportedly found the decomposing body of a light skinned woman believed to be aged between 24 and 25 in the house. Preliminary reports suggests that she was strangled because there was a shoe lace on her neck. There is also evidence of bleeding on the body.

People with missing relatives have been urged to contact the police in Secunda to help identify the woman's body.

SA drags Lindiwe Sisulu for sitting in between AKA's grieving parents at memorial service: "No shame at all"

In other news, Briefly News also reported that the Minister of Transport Lindiwe Sisulu annoyed many people that were watching the memorial service of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Sisulu and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi were some of the government officials that attended the event on Friday 17.

People complained on Twitter that Sisulu was seated next to AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes. Every time Lynn and Tony got emotional during the ceremony they had to reach out over Sisulu to comfort each other. SA netizens felt the minister was out of place and should have moved out of decency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News