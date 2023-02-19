An Eastern Cape councillor was gunned down outside her business place by two unknown gunmen

The woman was in her parked car and was allegedly counting money when the fatal incident occurred

The police in the province are investigating the circumstances around her death, and the motive is unknown at this point

EASTERN CAPE - A female councillor in the Eastern Cape was gunned down in her car while counting money on Friday afternoon in Sofuthe, Dutywa.

The murdered woman was a member of the mayoral committee in Mbhashe and was sitting in her car parked outside her business place.

Police shed light on the Eastern Cape shooting based on preliminary investigations

It is believed based on initial investigations that two unknown gunmen approached the 45-year-old while she was counting money in the car.

According to TimesLIVE, the two men shot her and fled in a Toyota Avanza close to the crime scene.

Reportedly nothing was stolen during the fatal incident. The motive of the crime is unknown by Eastern Cape police, and currently, no arrests have been made.

Citizens online post their opinion on the motive of the murder

Munzhelele David said:

"This country, who hired those hitmen who are troubling South Africans. Someone is behind this and he does this for power."

Sierra Bhengu wrote:

"When hunger is looming around, no one is safe anymore."

Ayanda S Mthabela commented:

"Eastern Cape should become its own country, it's political killings and crime. They Must join Lesotho angithi nisho njalo Uma umshobi ukwaZulu."

Daniel Banda stated:

"Should have gone to the bank. Just saying."

Dintweng Shai posted

"Counting payola money caused her to meet her maker because cold-hearted criminals could not stand the amount they saw."

No Zihstak added

"EC competing hard with KZN, it seems."

Retired ANC councillor Abel Seshauke shot 11 times, leaving many reeling: “The spilling of blood continues”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a former African National Congress (ANC) councillor was gunned down by unknown assailants on Wednesday, 4 January, leaving many disturbed.

Retired Emfuleni Municipality councillor Abel Seshauke was closing his shop when he was shot 11 times. His death left his family and community members reeling, with many calling for justice to be served.

