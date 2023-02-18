The police have vowed to never rest until those who murdered South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes are brought to book

A recent report by the SAPS confirmed that they were still conducting investigations but have an idea of who the murderers are

AKA was gunned down alongside his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane on Friday 10 February and was laid to rest in a private funeral on 18 February

The South African police are confident that they are close to catching AKA's killers. The police confirmed that they are still conducting investigations and will leave no stone unturned.

The police have revealed that they are still investigating AKA and Tibz's murders. Image: @akaworldwide and @tebello.motsoane

Investigators have been going through different video footage from the night of the murder and are piecing together the evidence.

Police say they can't disclose the suspected killers' identities yet

According to Daily Sun, KZN commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that they were still carrying out investigations but they have an idea of who the murderers are. He said:

"The identification of people seen on the videos is something we cannot disclose at the moment, but we have ideas of who they might be. We are continuing with the investigations.

"We have not yet arrested anyone, but we have interviewed different people and obtained statements. We have also collected cell phones and are busy downloading some of them. We have also received our ballistic report from forensics, so there's still work the team is busy with."

AKA was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday 18 February, after an emotional memorial service the day before.

