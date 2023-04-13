Zacharia Alberto, the Mozambican national captured alongside Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, is still being investigated

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola stated that the police are probing whether he committed a crime on South African soil

Bester and Dr Nandipha returned to Mzansi on Thursday morning, and Police Minster stated the doctor cooperated with Tanzanian officials

JOHANNESBURG - The Mozambican national arrested alongside Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, was not on the plane when the couple landed in South Africa.

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says Zacharia Alberto is yet to be charged for his involvement in the Thabo Bester saga. Images: GCIS/Flickr & @IamMzilikazi

Zacharia Alberto and the couple were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on 8 April after a high-speed chase with the police. Bester and Dr Nandipha arrived on a plane from Tanzania on Thursday, 13 April.

Police still investigating the Mozambican national linked to Thabo Bester

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told the media on Thursday that extraditing Alberto was not off the table.

Masemola explained that Alberto's case was still under investigation, and police are trying to piece together if he committed a crime in South Africa, reports SABC News.

The police commissioner added that Alberto's extradition process would begin once charges have been established.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Dr Nandipha was cooperative

With all eyes on Bester and Dr Nandipha, Police Minister Bheki Cele told the media that the doctor cooperated with Tanzanian officials when she was arrested.

Dr Nandipha is expected to make her first appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistate's court on Thursday, the same court her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, appeared at earlier this week.

Cele explained that while Dr Nandipha cooperated with police, Bester was not forthcoming, reports EWN.

"We know that the good doctor cooperated on the other side. We know that [the] customary husband of the good doctor, did not cooperate, even from the other side," said Cele.

South Africans have questions about the Mozambican nation arrested with Thabo Bester

@garth_gopi said:

"I wonder what the SA justice system will charge him for! He committed no crimes in South Africa."

@Jmotlhamare said:

"Was this guy with them in South Africa or not? If not, we are not interested in him."

@wellingtonchat2 said:

"Since he didn't commit any crime on South African soil, what will happen to him?"

@fewtrickspony said:

"Three people were supposed to return from Tanzania, but only Thabo Bester and the Doctor are being spoken about, stay woke ️ #DrNandiphaMagudumana"

