A 26-year-old Shoprite Usave manager from Xihoko Village was shot and killed on Wednesday

The murder of Shaile Chipape took place during an armed robbery, and the assailants managed to get away with two braai packs, amongst other things

South Africans are outraged by the senseless murder and are in disbelief that the young man was killed for such small items

LIMPOPO - A Shoprite USave manager was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Xihoko Village, Limpopo, on Wednesday at around 7pm.

An armed robber at Shoprite Usave in Limpopo led to the death of the manager. Images: Nadine Hutton & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The staff was also brutally attacked by the robbers and sustained minor injuries.

Robbers steal braai packs and money from Shoprite

According to SowetanLIVE, 26-year-old Shaile Chipape from Seshego, Polokwane, was shot by the criminals and died at the scene.

The armed robbers reportedly came into the store and demanded money from the store manager before shooting him. They stole a couple of cellphones, two 5kg braai packs and R650 in cash.

The police and emergency services were called to the scene, but the suspects managed to make a run for it before they arrived.

Police launch manhunt for criminals that killed a Shoprite manager

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba stated that the police are investigating the theft at the Shoprite Usave store and the murder of the manager.

IOL reports that the Police Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has called on the police to launch a manhunt to track and trace the culprits responsible for the brutal crime.

Ledwaba has also called on the public to come forward with any information that may lead to an arrest or the suspects' whereabouts to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or visit the nearest police station.

South Africans outraged by the senseless death of the Shoprite manager

@ms_tourist said:

"And someone lost his life! Yoh! Ay... Heartless thugs."

@emmielurv said:

"Yoh, crime in this country is too much "

@PuffPuffPass77 said:

"Price of life is cheap."

@thandietash said:

"I am so disappointed in them. All that work for TWO 5kg, mixed portions? Wow"

@rahlollwa said:

"I am not going to say anything about which nation did this, but anyone with eyes to see can tell who is responsible. 2 bags of 5kg chicken and R650 "

@MarumoMashigo said:

" a person lost their life for, two 5kg chicken portions, what has our nation become? Hope they are all arrested sooner than later."

@MrNaturesdrip said:

"Shame man the poor guy died working for USAVE. Imagine USAVE. I doubt he earned even 10k. A very young man trying to make a living. My condolences."

