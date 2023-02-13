AKA's former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's family revealed that the police haven't made them aware of the developments in the murder case

Tibz and the South African famous rapper were "assassinated" in Durban's Florida Road on February 10

Reacting to Tibz's family's announcement, Mzansi people said the relatives should seek answers themselves

AKA was not the only victim of the shooting that occurred on February 10 in Durban. The rapper's former manager, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, also lost his life.

AKA's former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's family revealed that the police hadn't updated them about his death. Image: @akaworldwide and @tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

Days after videos showing the shocking death trended, Tibz's family announced that they still haven't heard from the police officers responsible for the murder case, reported MDN News on Twitter.

"The family of Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, who was killed with rapper, Kiernan Forbes, on Friday night says they have not yet received any details from police regarding his tragic death."

The news publication also stated the family grew tired of waiting and will travel to Durban to seek answers regarding their son's untimely death.

"His family, who live in Gauteng, said they would be traveling to Durban on Sunday, and were hoping for more information to be provided to them then, by the police."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Tibz's family announcement

According to IOL, the eThekwini municipality called for experienced ballistics and IT experts to investigate AKA and Tibz's murder. However, Mzansi does not believe the deceased's families will receive the answers they seek.

@FunziScenario said:

"It's going to get messy."

@Mpoomiie shared:

"They won’t receive any answers, they’ll throw the case out."

@mkhomazi_ posted:

"This is so sad. Why hasn’t any support been given to this family?"

@busiwe_bubu replied:

"The media, police and everyone are only focused on AKA. He was someone's son too and most likely a breadwinner."

@BChagi wrote:

"The victim's family should go to the police to get details or updates like AKA’s family did. In that way, they would be able to get more information."

@MarumoMashigo reacted:

"As much as the police are investigating this high-profile case, the families of AKA and Tebello need an update and feedback."

@Mavati8 also said:

"It's very heartbreaking."

@Nkoskhona1010 added:

"They must come to the Durban police station and get a case number and the detective will explain everything to them. We saw AKA parents yesterday at the crime scene."

AKA Kiernan Forbes gunned down with former manager Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane outside club in Durban

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's death brought the country to a standstill, and South Africans are trying to piece together the circumstances around his murder.

Unknown men in Durban gunned down the rapper while he was in the city to celebrate his birthday and perform at a club.

His long-time friend and former manager Tebello Motsoane, popularly known as Tibz, is the reported bodyguard killed with the All Eyes On Me hitmaker, reported News24.

