A successful man went to extreme lengths to protect his 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S680 from potential thieves

He comically slept on the garage floor in front of his multi-million rand car with a bow and arrow

Some members of the online community laughed at the man's antics, while others felt they could relate

A man used a bow and arrow to protect his Maybach. Images: @princenasdaq

Source: TikTok

Going to great lengths to safeguard your most valuable possessions is natural. However, one man took things to the next level by spending the night in his garage, armed with hunting equipment, to protect his multi-million rand car.

Protecting the Maybach

Using the handle @princenasdaq, a TikTok user uploaded a video of himself protecting his 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S680. Setting up a bed for himself on the garage floor in front of the expensive luxury vehicle being flexed, the man had a bow and arrow within reach.

Possibly hearing an unexpected sound, the man got up from his bed, grabbed the equipment, and aimed it at the door.

Watch the comical video below:

Online users laugh at man's protection method

Some social media users and car enthusiasts could not help but laugh at the man as he used his bow and arrow to guard his luxury whip (roughly R6 million). Others felt they could relate to that new-car feeling.

@thadto told the online community:

"I would even sleep in the bonnet."

@youngbless2717 humorously shared how they were forced to look after a car:

"I remember when my father bought a new car, he woke me up at 2am to wash it."

@_crystal__99 laughed at the post, writing:

"I'm trying to imagine how I will act when I buy a car. I bought a fridge, and I'm sleeping next to it."

@tsonga_girl said to people online:

"Even those of us who never bought a car can understand the feeling."

@rudah18 laughed at the man's bedding:

"It’s the legendary blanket for me."

@d3.soleil wrote in the comment section:

"He's so real."

@olesengkgomo said to the alert motorist:

"Yoh, grootman, I wouldn't sleep at all. I would sit there staring at it for a whole week, not driving it just to make sure it's really mine."

Couples flexes glow-up with matching Mercs

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who hopped onto a trending TikTok challenge to show her glow-up with her man.

The lady uploaded a picture of herself and her partner when they were young and a current photo of themselves standing in front of their matching Mercedes-Benz.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News